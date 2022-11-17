Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston

The SAPS and Interpol have arrested Israel’s most-wanted gang leader and seven others at a house in Bryanston.
Twelve firearms, $40,0000 and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized at the scene.
The 46-year-old is part of a criminal syndicate in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’.
He’s been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015 and is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.
He allegedly placed an explosive underneath the vehicle of a man in two separate incidents.
The notorious ‘Abergil Organisation’ is involved in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.
More Stories
Ukrainian Grain Export Deal Extended Four Months
Ukrainian Air Defense Missile Likely Caused Explosion in Poland
City Of Cape Town Cuts Off Illegal Connections
ActionSA Takes eThekwini Metro To Court
Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage
Invasive Mosquito Threatens Malaria Control In Africa
Russia’s War On Ukraine Tears Rift At G20 Bali Summit
Motsoaledi Proposes Changes To Electoral Amendment Bill
State Capture Corruption Is Entrenched In Government – National Treasury
At Least 1,400 ‘Ghost’ Employees At Prasa – Mbalula
Phala Phala Report Not Ready – Mashatile
Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference