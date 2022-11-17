iAfrica

Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston

26 mins ago

The SAPS and Interpol have arrested Israel’s most-wanted gang leader and seven others at a house in Bryanston.

Twelve firearms, $40,0000 and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized at the scene.

The 46-year-old is part of a criminal syndicate in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’.

He’s been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015 and is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

He allegedly placed an explosive underneath the vehicle of a man in two separate incidents.

The notorious ‘Abergil Organisation’ is involved in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

