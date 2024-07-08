Israel Orders New Evacuation of Gaza City Amid Ongoing Conflict

Gaza City saw a wave of evacuations on Sunday as Israel issued fresh orders. Families, including many with young children and the elderly, were seen leaving the city with whatever they could carry. This new displacement adds to the already staggering number of 2.3 million residents who have been forced to flee multiple times.

The conflict continues to devastate Gaza, with Israeli forces targeting militant groups through intense bombing and ground operations. Over the weekend, there were signs that Hamas might be shifting its stance on the cease-fire terms in light of the extensive destruction. UNRWA reports that about 85,000 people have recently fled Shujaiyah, and over 66,700 from eastern Khan Younis and Rafah following Monday’s evacuation orders.