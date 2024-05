In a statement, Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu said the workers had valid visas to work on specific farms but had “breached their contract” by going to work at a bakery. Mr Kunkuyu said it was illegal under Israeli law for a foreign worker to change jobs without following the right processes. Hundreds of Malawians travelled to Israel last year to fill a labour gap on Israel’s farms after thousands of workers left at the start of Israel-Gaza conflict in October.

SOURCE: BBC