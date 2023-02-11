Isner Becomes First Man To Win 500 Tour-level Tie-Breaks

American John Isner entered the ATP Tour record books on Friday by becoming the first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks in his 7-6(8) 7-5 victory over Emilio Gomez in the Dallas Open quarter-finals.
Isner’s 500 career tie-break victories put him 34 ahead of Swiss great Roger Federer on the Open Era list, with Pete Sampras (328) third.
Andy Roddick (303) and 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic (299) and Rafa Nadal (263) are also in the top 10.
“I’ve won a lot of tie-breaks in my career and in the first set I won a big number of them: 500 of them,” Isner said in his on-court interview in front of his home crowd. “I’m very glad I didn’t have to win 501.”
Isner also holds the record for the most aces on the tour, having hit more than 14,000.
More Stories
India Beat Australia By Innings And 132 Runs In Nagpur
Djokovic Seeks Special Permission To Enter U.S.
Chelsea’s Brazil defender Silva Signs One-Year Contract Extension
Messi Shortlisted For FIFA’s The Best Award With Mbappe And Benzema
Olympics Row Deepens As 35 Countries Demand Ban For Russia And Belarus
France Survive Big Scare To Edge Out Italy In Six Nations
Kane Breaks Greaves Goal Record For Tottenham
Navas Shines On Debut As Forest Edge Out Leeds
Haaland Can IImprove By Watching Kane – Guardiola
Scotland Stun England At Twickenham Again
Defeat By Dyche’s Everton Leaves Arteta In A Muddle As He Credits Burnley
Messi To The Rescue As PSG Extend Ligue 1 Lead