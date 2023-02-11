iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Isner Becomes First Man To Win 500 Tour-level Tie-Breaks

REUTERS/Paul Childs
6 mins ago 1 min read

American John Isner entered the ATP Tour record books on Friday by becoming the first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks in his 7-6(8) 7-5 victory over Emilio Gomez in the Dallas Open quarter-finals.

Isner’s 500 career tie-break victories put him 34 ahead of Swiss great Roger Federer on the Open Era list, with Pete Sampras (328) third.

Andy Roddick (303) and 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic (299) and Rafa Nadal (263) are also in the top 10.

“I’ve won a lot of tie-breaks in my career and in the first set I won a big number of them: 500 of them,” Isner said in his on-court interview in front of his home crowd. “I’m very glad I didn’t have to win 501.”

Isner also holds the record for the most aces on the tour, having hit more than 14,000.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

India Beat Australia By Innings And 132 Runs In Nagpur

4 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Seeks Special Permission To Enter U.S.

8 mins ago
1 min read

Chelsea’s Brazil defender Silva Signs One-Year Contract Extension

10 mins ago
1 min read

Messi Shortlisted For FIFA’s The Best Award With Mbappe And Benzema

12 mins ago
4 min read

Olympics Row Deepens As 35 Countries Demand Ban For Russia And Belarus

14 mins ago
2 min read

France Survive Big Scare To Edge Out Italy In Six Nations

6 days ago
1 min read

Kane Breaks Greaves Goal Record For Tottenham

6 days ago
2 min read

Navas Shines On Debut As Forest Edge Out Leeds

6 days ago
2 min read

Haaland Can IImprove By Watching Kane – Guardiola

6 days ago
4 min read

Scotland Stun England At Twickenham Again

6 days ago
2 min read

Defeat By Dyche’s Everton Leaves Arteta In A Muddle As He Credits Burnley

6 days ago
2 min read

Messi To The Rescue As PSG Extend Ligue 1 Lead

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

India Beat Australia By Innings And 132 Runs In Nagpur

4 mins ago
1 min read

Isner Becomes First Man To Win 500 Tour-level Tie-Breaks

6 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Seeks Special Permission To Enter U.S.

8 mins ago
1 min read

Chelsea’s Brazil defender Silva Signs One-Year Contract Extension

10 mins ago

Share