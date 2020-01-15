Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

Is The Gambia Ready for the Return of its Former President?

The deputy spokesman for Yahya Jammeh’s political party released several audio recordings to the media over the weekend featuring conversations between Jammeh and a top party official. “I am coming back. They said they drove me out of the country. Apart from Allah, nobody can take me out of The Gambia,” Jammeh is heard saying. The recordings could not be independently verified and it was not clear when they had been made.It’s unclear what measures Gambian authorities would take if Jammeh voluntarily returned home. Do Sannoh, an adviser to Gambian President Adama Barrow, said Sunday he was unaware of any ongoing negotiations over Jammeh’s possible return. But he said the former leader would be welcome to appear before the commission that has been investigating alleged abuses during his rule.

SOURCE: VOA

