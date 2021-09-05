Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?

Interest in African cuisines is at an all-time high in the US, but only a small portion of the population has tried it. Access has been part of the problem, but new deals in food distribution are starting to afford greater opportunities for American shoppers, and enterprising chefs have made it their mission to engage American eaters with African cuisine. In recent years, Technomic data revealed a growing interest in South African fare, especially with fast food chain Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken made with African Bird’s Eye chilli seeds. North African cuisines have also gained traction, mainly Moroccan, but also Tunisian. Currently, West African food is gaining the most traction in the U.S. Amac Foods, a U.S. producer of readymade West African Jollof rice, has experienced a notable uptick in demand since the product launched in 2015. Owners Kwamena and Penelope Cudjoe created the company to bridge cultural gaps and make Jollof an international meal.



SOURCE: FOOD INSTITUTE

Share with your network!