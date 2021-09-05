Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?

Interest in African cuisines is at an all-time high in the US, but only a small portion of the population has tried it. Access has been part of the problem, but new deals in food distribution are starting to afford greater opportunities for American shoppers, and enterprising chefs have made it their mission to engage American eaters with African cuisine. In recent years, Technomic data revealed a growing interest in South African fare, especially with fast food chain Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken made with African Bird’s Eye chilli seeds. North African cuisines have also gained traction, mainly Moroccan, but also Tunisian. Currently, West African food is gaining the most traction in the U.S. Amac Foods, a U.S. producer of readymade West African Jollof rice, has experienced a notable uptick in demand since the product launched in 2015. Owners Kwamena and Penelope Cudjoe created the company to bridge cultural gaps and make Jollof an international meal.
SOURCE: FOOD INSTITUTE
Interest in African cuisines is at an all-time high in the US, but only a small portion of the population has tried it. Access has been part of the problem, but new deals in food distribution are starting to afford greater opportunities for American shoppers, and enterprising chefs have made it their mission to engage American eaters with African cuisine. In recent years, Technomic data revealed a growing interest in South African fare, especially with fast food chain Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken made with African Bird’s Eye chilli seeds. North African cuisines have also gained traction, mainly Moroccan, but also Tunisian. Currently, West African food is gaining the most traction in the U.S. Amac Foods, a U.S. producer of readymade West African Jollof rice, has experienced a notable uptick in demand since the product launched in 2015. Owners Kwamena and Penelope Cudjoe created the company to bridge cultural gaps and make Jollof an international meal.
More Stories
Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers
A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas
Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely
South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe
New National Park in the Pipeline for South Africa
Meet the Nigerian Artist Illustrating the Human Experience with a Ballpoint Pen
#DI Alumni Unite: Selly Rabe Kane Tackles Pollution in a Short Film for Little Sun
The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)
Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers
Zimbabwe to Open more Coal Mines to Boost Power Supply and Jobs
Lusaka’s Plans to Deal with a Mountain of Debt
How’s Remote Working Faring in Africa?