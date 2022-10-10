iAfrica

Is Afrochella Still Happening?

13 hours ago 1 min read

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers, Goldenvoice, filed a lawsuit against Ghana’s Afrochella for alleged trademark infringement. It claims that the similarity in the names will create confusion. The lawsuit states that Afrochella is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks by actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own.”

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

