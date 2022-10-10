Is Afrochella Still Happening?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers, Goldenvoice, filed a lawsuit against Ghana’s Afrochella for alleged trademark infringement. It claims that the similarity in the names will create confusion. The lawsuit states that Afrochella is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks by actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own.”
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Stories
The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra
Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women
West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences
Artist Mama Nike: ‘I Found a Way to Make Us Women Powerful, by Being Able to Make Money’
Francis Kéré Unveils a Multipurpose Playground in Kampala, Uganda
St. James Beach Refurbishment Project
A Lot More to Moroccan Cuisine than Couscous and Tajines
Cruising in Africa
Here are the Top Hotels and Resorts in Africa
Former Head of UNECA Takes the Helm of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility
Google Wants to Tap into the African Concept of ‘Ubuntu’
Ten Best Airlines in Africa