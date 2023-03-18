iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ireland’s Grand Slam Quest Gets Biden’s Backing

REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
7 mins ago 1 min read

Ireland’s bid to complete a Six Nations Gram Slam with victory over England has been given the presidential seal of approval, after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support behind Andy Farrell’s side.

Biden, who often speaks with pride of his Irish roots, hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a St. Patrick’s Day event on Friday.

While speaking at the event, Biden also introduced his distant relative and ex-Ireland fullback Rob Kearney, saying, “we’ve even got a few of my distant Irish cousins here today…

“Rob stand up. I want to see you after this, pal. You know, Rob, I expect, we know, and this is no offence to anyone in the room, who we are rooting for in the Grand Slam match between Ireland and England.”

In 2016, after Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time, Biden tweeted: “Congrats to cousin @KearneyRob on behalf of the Bidens. @IrishRugby’s 1st win over New Zealand in 111 years.”

Top-ranked Ireland lead the Six Nations table by four points from second-placed France and will be looking to clinch a fourth clean sweep when they take on England in Dublin on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Djokovic To Miss Miami Open Over Vaccine Status

4 mins ago
2 min read

Townsend Praise For Kinghorn As He Considers His Own Future

11 mins ago
3 min read

Kinghorn Hat-Trick Leads Scotland To Nervy Win Over Italy

15 mins ago
1 min read

Burnley Placed Under Transfer Embargo For Late Submission Of Accounts

6 days ago
3 min read

League Leaders Arsenal Cruise To Win Over Fulham

6 days ago
2 min read

Ten-Man Man United Held By Southampton After Casemiro Sent off

6 days ago
2 min read

West Ham Out Of Relegation Zone With Draw

6 days ago
2 min read

India’s Kohli Returns To Form With Painstaking Hundred

6 days ago
2 min read

Top-Four Finish Like A Title Win For Spurs – Conte

6 days ago
3 min read

Fijian Drua Make A Big Super Rugby Statement

6 days ago
3 min read

Scheffler Powers Into Players Championship Lead

6 days ago
2 min read

Haaland Spot Kick Gives Man City Win Over Stubborn Palace

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Djokovic To Miss Miami Open Over Vaccine Status

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ireland’s Grand Slam Quest Gets Biden’s Backing

7 mins ago
2 min read

Townsend Praise For Kinghorn As He Considers His Own Future

11 mins ago
3 min read

Kinghorn Hat-Trick Leads Scotland To Nervy Win Over Italy

15 mins ago

Share