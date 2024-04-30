Ireland Deliberating on Revoking Visa-free Travel Policy for South Africans

The Republic of Ireland is considering putting a halt to its travel policy on South Africa that enables the country’s citizens to visit without a visa. The Western European country is considering taking this drastic step after reports came to light that some people, including Zimbabwean and Congolese nationals, are abusing the arrangement to seek asylum in the country.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
