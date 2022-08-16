iAfrica

Ipid To Probe Alleged Fish Hoek Police Assault

EWN

8 mins ago 1 min read

High-level investigations are underway into a video that went viral on social media, showing two police officers allegedly beating a man repeatedly with a baton.

A police investigation and an inquiry by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has since been launched.

The incident took place in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the assault are unclear at this stage, but in a clip, a police officer can be seen pinning Joel Gaffley to the ground while another continuously hits him with a baton.

It’s understood that the man was trying to get the police’s help to report his girlfriend missing.

The man laid a charge against the officers but they, in turn, laid charges against him.

He appeared in court today and will be back in the dock on 20 September.

Once the investigation is concluded, IPID will make recommendations to SAPS.

