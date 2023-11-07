IPID Says It’s Massively Understaffed With Only 300 Detectives Across SA

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it is massively understaffed, with just 300 detectives across the country.

These detectives are responsible for over 200,000 officers.

However, with limited resources and manpower, the entity is struggling to hold police properly accountable for their actions.

The 300 investigators are charged with investigating the conduct of all South African Police Service (SAPS) members, metro police officers in the eight different metropolitan cities, and the recently established Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, unofficially known as Amapanyaza.

During the 2022/2023 financial year, a total of 5,274 cases were reported to IPID.

Of those cases, only 53 were successfully prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority.

These include police action leading to death, assault, torture, rape, corruption, and others.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu: “I would be lying if I said capacity is enough. Capacity is never enough for a government department, so we would like to have more.”

A violence monitor expert, Mary de Haas, said the underfunding of IPID meant rogue police officers were not being held accountable.