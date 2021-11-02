Ipid Investigating Zille Assault

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing a case of assault against a police officer following a complaint by Democratic Alliance federal chairperson, Helen Zille.
An Eastern Cape police officer is accused of dragging Zille out of a voting station at Fernwood Park Primary School in Bethelsdorp on election day.
According to reports, Zille walked along a queue of people at the voting station, asking them to be patient.
When she reached the front of the line, ANC observers reportedly accused her of canvassing.
Zille says the police frogmarched her out of the station, twisting her arm in the process.
Police officers allegedly took away the cellphone of a person who filmed the incident.
The phone was returned later.
