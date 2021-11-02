iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ipid Investigating Zille Assault

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing a case of assault against a police officer following a complaint by Democratic Alliance federal chairperson, Helen Zille.

An Eastern Cape police officer is accused of dragging Zille out of a voting station at Fernwood Park Primary School in Bethelsdorp on election day.

According to reports, Zille walked along a queue of people at the voting station, asking them to be patient.

When she reached the front of the line, ANC observers reportedly accused her of canvassing.

Zille says the police frogmarched her out of the station, twisting her arm in the process.

Police officers allegedly took away the cellphone of a person who filmed the incident.

The phone was returned later.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ActionSA’s Mashaba blames ANC for poor voter turnout

2 hours ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Increase Shocks SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
podcast
2 min read

Africa.com Launches Six-Part Podcast Series Addressing Africa’s Most Urgent Issues

3 hours ago
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend

1 day ago
iec election counting
1 min read

It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC

1 day ago
1 min read

IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 230 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Shows Leadership In Dealing With Blackouts – ANC

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 475 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla

4 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Success At COP26 Will Be ‘Touch and Go’ Say British Officials

30 seconds ago
4 min read

Entrepreneurs In Various Gauteng Townships Are Empowering Themselves And Others

8 mins ago
3 min read

71% Of SA Millennials And Gen Z Worried About Money – 8 Tips To Straighten Out Your Wallet

22 mins ago
2 min read

SA Future Trust Brand Film Celebrates The Tenacity of SMMEs

30 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer