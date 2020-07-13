Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Ipid Investigates 11 Murder Cases Involving Police During Lockdown

Ipid Investigates 11 Murder Cases Involving Police During Lockdown

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating 11 murder cases relating to police actions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the public have raised allegations of heavy-handedness in the enforcement of the regulations.

Since March, 11 people have allegedly died at the hands of the police.

Over the past three months, Ipid has received 588 complaints from members of the public against the police.

They include 11 murder cases against officers.

Ipid’s Ndikela Cola: “All cases that were received have been registered to our system and have been allocated to various investigators for investigation.”

Many cases relate to allegations of heavy-handedness in the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile, Ipid said that an investigation into the killing of Collins Khosa in Alexandra has been finalised and recommendations have been referred to the relevant authorities.

Khosa died after he was allegedly assaulted by members of the defence force.

EWN

