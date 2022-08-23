Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said that a police official accused of raping a teenager at an Eastern Cape police station has resigned.
The 45-year-old detective, based at the Kei Mouth Police Station, was arrested last week.
It’s alleged that the man fetched the victim at home to take her to the station to open a case against her boyfriend.
He allegedly raped the 17-year-old shortly after they arrived at his office.
The girl then grabbed a glass bottle, broke it and stabbed the officer until he let go of her.
Ipid’s Lizzy Suping said the accused appeared in the Komga Magistrates Court on Monday.
