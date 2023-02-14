iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

6 hours ago 1 min read

As Nigerian voters prepare to go to the polls on February 25, international investors are cautiously hopeful that whoever is elected as the next president of Africa’s largest economy will be more market-friendly than the current government. As of November, Nigeria was ranked 131 out of 190 economies on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index. Problems that worry investors include multiple exchange rates, widespread insecurity, and low oil production due to massive crude theft. Another focus is soaring fuel subsidy costs that devour government revenues and drive up debt. Reform of the foreign exchange market is the number one concern for international equity investors, said Steve Pollicino of the US brokerage Auerbach Grayson, adding that uncertainty over how long it takes to get money out of Nigeria is a big deterrent. “No investor’s going to want to buy into a market where you can’t sell stock and get your money out,” he said. Foreign investors held 16 percent of shares on Nigeria’s stock exchange last year, down sharply from 58 percent in 2014, Nigerian Exchange Group data showed. Removing petrol subsidies, which cost $10bn in 2022, is also key but a “hard sell”, said Babatunde Ojo, emerging markets equities portfolio manager at Harding Loevner.
 SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

6 hours ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Set their Eyes on Nairobi’s Mass Transport Sector

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume

6 hours ago
1 min read

Motorbike Taxis Behind Benin’s Green Revolution

6 hours ago
1 min read

Pope’s Visit Renewed Focus on the Growing Role of African Catholics

6 hours ago
1 min read

Research On How People Move around Dakar

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Unveils ‘Largest’ Ship in Great Lakes Region

6 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon is Celebrating the 90th Birthday of its President

6 hours ago
1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

1 day ago
1 min read

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Difficult Times In Business Can Be Exactly When New Opportunities Emerge 

2 hours ago
2 min read

African Mining Indaba Unlocks Industry Investment Potential

2 hours ago
1 min read

20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash

2 hours ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods

2 hours ago

Share