Investing in R&D for Neglected Diseases Provide Significant Returns on Investment

Policy Cures Research released a report quantifying the impact of global investment in R&D for neglected diseases over the past two decades and it shows that, for every $1 invested, there has been a societal return of $405. This return is mainly due to a modelling of lives saved and, by extension, the years of live saved (Disability-Adjusted Life Years) via the use of breakthrough drugs, diagnostics, vaccines, and vector control products. Dr. Nick Chapman, CEO of Policy Cures Research, emphasized the significant benefits of investing in global health R&D, noting that at least 40.7 million lives will be saved and 2.83 billion DALYs averted between 2000 and 2040. The economic benefits include $49.7 trillion in net societal gains. With 70% of the health and economic impact projected to occur between now and 2040, the report highlights the need for continued investment to sustain these benefits and develop future innovations.



