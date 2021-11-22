iAfrica

Investigation Into July Unrest Enters Second Week

2 hours ago 1 min read

The South African Human Rights Commission’s investigation into the July unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal enters a second week on Monday.

Testimony thus far has called out inaction by police leadership and racial tensions in the Phoenix area.

Leaders from two chambers of commerce claim that police leadership were uncontactable during the first days of the looting.

Melanie Veness, CEO of the Midlands chamber went as far as to say that officials were told to stand down and do nothing while billions of rands of damage and looting took place.

SAPS leadership is expected to testify on Monday morning.

However, Minister Bheki Cele is out of the country and has asked to be called upon at another time.

