Investigation Into George Building Collapse Continues As Authorities Wrap Up Rescue Operations

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile announced that a team of seasoned detectives has been tasked with investigating the deaths of 33 victims in the George building disaster.

Nearly two weeks ago, an unfinished five-story apartment block collapsed, trapping 62 construction workers at the site.

Rescue and recovery efforts concluded on Friday, with all workers now accounted for.

Two bodies recovered from the debris remain unidentified. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reported that a thorough investigation by the provincial government is underway.

“This was a devastating tragedy, and we need to understand what happened, what steps need to be taken to ensure that we do whatever is necessary so that this will never happen again. But also, that we get to hold those responsible to account.”