Thu. Mar 5th, 2020

Investigation Into Enoch Mpianzi’s Death: Read The Report

3 hours ago 1 min read

Following the death of 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi on a school camp in January, the Gauteng Department of Education instructed Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys to conduct an investigation.

The findings of the investigation were released on Wednesday, revealing how a pattern of negligent decisions led to his death.

Read the executive summary of the report of the forensic investigation below:

Enoch Mpianzi Death Executive Summary Report by Janice Healing.

EWN

