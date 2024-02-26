Investigating an Alleged Extortion Ring in Pretoria East Flats is the SAHRC

Nellmapius Heatherly flat residents share horrifying stories of being terrorized in their own apartments by purported gang members.

The Nellmapius Heatherly apartments in Pretoria East are the subject of charges of extortion, according to the SA Human Rights Commission, which is investigating the claims. Local gangsters are said to have taken over the complex.

Over 500 people who live in the three apartment buildings fear for their life because they say that suspected gang members are terrorizing them.

According to what they informed Eyewitness News, since 2020, bandits carrying pocket knives and guns have been requesting an occupancy fee.

It is acknowledged that the inhabitants risk being evicted if they fail to pay the syndicate a monthly charge of R500.