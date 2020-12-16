Introducing Yours Sincerely, a New Monthly Self-Care Subscription Box Filled with Local Goodies

Share with your network!

Yours Sincerely is a monthly self-care subscription box conceptualised for women by women. Every month, they deliver 4 – 5 full-size hand-picked products delivered straight to your doorstep. Expect a mix of unique and interesting beauty, makeup, skincare, fragrance, hair care, and other stress-busting goodies from a huge array of local brands. Carefully curated with love especially for YOU!

During these crazy times, it is sometimes difficult to remember to take time out for ourselves. We can all agree that getting a monthly package, filled with soothing goodies that remind us to take a deserved break, is a welcome addition to a wellness routine.

Yours Sincerely is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices, the content of the box will always exceed the price of the subscription and provide a platform for emerging brands, and brands owned by women to gain exposure

Yours Sincerely boxes make the perfect gift for a friend or family member, especially if you can’t be there to treat them yourself, give the gift of self-care.

They offer three subscription options; 3, 6 & 12-month subscriptions of R550p.m which includes courier anywhere in SA. T&C applies on their 6 & 12-month subscriptions such as minimum order quantities, thereafter you can opt-out within any given month.

Yours Sincerely, love local

For more information visit yourssincerelyonline.co.za or follow @yourssincerely_online on Instagram.

