Introducing The Quest: Watch As The Anzisha Prize Discovers Africa’s Youngest Entrepreneurs

Nine countries. 50 entrepreneurs. All vying for an opportunity to become part of the 2021 Anzisha Prize fellowship program. Who will be chosen? Only 26 will make it. This is the premise of the new 4-episode vlogumentary special The Quest created by the Anzisha Prize. For the past 10 years, the program has supported very young entrepreneurs between the ages of 15-22 through a fellowship program that builds business acumen skills and provides access to business coaching and offers cash prizes.

Each year the program identifies 26 exceptional entrepreneurs who are actively running businesses and for the very first time, audiences will get a glimpse into the selection process through The Quest documentary series. Hosted by Anzisha team members, Didi Onwu and Mfundo Mbanze, viewers will follow the pair as they travel across the continent meeting some of the 50 semi-finalists that have made it through the first round of the application process. The hosts will assess their businesses based on their business models, leadership potential, scalability and job creation capabilities.

“I’m thrilled that people will have an intimate look into the lives and stories of Africa’s youngest job creators. Their journeys are often overlooked because of their age, but we want viewers to experience how brilliant, resilient and inspirational they are,” says Didi Onwu, host of The Quest and communications specialist.

With a hybrid approach of vlogging and documentary style, The Quest will see the hosts delve deeper into the personalities behind the business and have debates on who and why an entrepreneur should make the top 26. Expect humour, passionate conversations and boisterous African youth sharing why they deserve to be selected as part of the top 26 and have access to business coaching, cash stipends and a shared cash prize of 100 000 USD over two years.

“I have been capturing stories of very young entrepreneurs for the past three years. And all I can say is that nobody should underestimate their grit and entrepreneurial mindset and skills. Their age is their greatest asset,” says Mfundo Mbanze, videographer and host for The Quest.

After hundreds of applications, the 50 semi-finalists represent various countries and operate in sectors such as education, manufacturing, fashion, environment, and health.

The show will air weekly on Wednesdays at 19:00 pm (CAT) on The Anzisha Prize official YouTube channel. You can register for a notification every time a new episode is released at https://anzishaprize.org/thequest

