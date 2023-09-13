Unveiling the Ukhamba Album Merchandise Inspired by Life in Bergville

Get ready for an electrifying fusion of fashion and music as Inkabi Zezwe and Butan proudly present the much-anticipated Butan X Inkabi Zezwe Capsule Collection. The once-off collection is a visual feast that captures the essence of South African culture and street style.

Shot in the heart of Johannesburg, in the vibrant streets of Marshalltown, this collection isn’t just fashion; it’s a testament to the duo’s roots and influences. Inkabi Zezwe’s hometown of Bergville holds a special place in their hearts, and the collection draws style inspiration from the way their uncles and older brothers who raised them used to dress when heading into town on errands. It’s a nostalgic journey that transcends generations.

What makes this collection truly unique is that powerhouse performer, Big Zulu and soulful sensation, Sjava have worked closely with the Butan team to execute a collection fit for two African giants. They’ve poured their hearts and souls into every stitch, infusing their creative genius into each piece. This collection isn’t just merchandise; it’s an extension of their artistic heritage.

But that’s not all. In a ground-breaking move, Inkabi Zezwe is bringing their everyday life into the spotlight. You’ll be treated to a captivating ad that gives you an exclusive look into the artists’ world, with their cars and the city as the backdrop. It’s an intimate glimpse into their lives that will leave you wanting more.

The Butan X Inkabi Zezwe Capsule Collection will feature an array of must-have items; be sure to keep an eye out for the brand-new bomber jackets and the iconic rugby jersey. The Rugby Jersey is constructed from a breathable sports tech fabric with a soft hand feel. The leopard print pattern under the collar adds a dimension like no other. Adorned with an asymmetrical stripe detail and forgetting the custom artists’ badges.

While the collection is in all stores already, these two hot-ticket items will be available at all Butan official retailers, and Shesha stores nationwide on September 22nd.

Join us in celebrating the intersection of music and fashion, culture and creativity, as we unveil the Butan X Inkabi Zezwe Capsule collection. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrancy of Bergville and the pulse of Johannesburg. This collection is more than just clothing; it’s a movement, a journey, and an experience.

About Inkabi Zezwe

Inkabi Zezwe – an isiZulu term of endearment that, when used in the context of music, describes a unified brotherhood that is representative and reflective of the nation. ‘Zezwe’ means ‘of the Nation’ and unites the two giants for this once-off collaboration as an offering to the nation. As a duo, Sjava and Big Zulu make up Inkabi Zezwe, a project that celebrates the connection they have as Zulu brothers and musicians. This collaboration places them at the precipice of an interesting moment in music and culture.

Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe was born in Bergville, KwaZulu- Natal in 1984. He began exploring music at age 10, forming his own acapella group ‘Abafana base Mpumalanga’ but his entertainment career was set in motion when he took on acting, starring in popular television shows such as Zone 14 and uGugu no Andile. His debut album Isina Muva (2016) was his major transition into the music industry and earned him ‘Best Produced Album’ awards at both the Metro FM and South African Music (SAMA) award ceremonies in 2017.

That same year, Sjava won the first DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Rising Star. In 2018 Sjava was featured in the Kendrick Lamar-curated and Grammy-nominated Black Panther: The Album soundtrack. In the same year, the superstar won a BET award for ‘Best International Act’ and released his sophomore album Umqhele which scored him ‘Best Afro-Pop Album’ and ‘Album of the Year’ wins at the 2019 SAMAs. His recent album Isibuko (2023) maintains Sjava’s dedication to highlighting the human experience with a rich, bulbous, and ethereal soundscape.

Born Siyabonga Nene in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal in 1987, Big Zulu transitioned into rap music in 2008 after a stint in the taxi industry. The rapper’s music is often filled with aspirational subject matter that his fans have long gravitated towards. He melds Maskandi and Hip-Hop with his gripping flow and cadence. Ushun Wenkabi his debut album was released in 2018 but it was Zulu’s third album Ichwane Lenyoka (2021) that helped catapult him to superstardom. The album boasted the hits ‘Mali Eningi’ featuring Ntaba Yase Dubai and Riky Rick, ‘Inhlupheko’, featuring Mduduzi Ncube, and ‘Umuzi eSandton’ with Lwah Ndlunkulu.

As a testament to his persistence and talent, Big Zulu has won several awards including Song of the Year for ‘Mali Eningi’ and ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2021 South African Hip Hop Awards. The superstar has also won the ‘Collaboration of the Year’ at the 27th annual SAMA awards. As a duo, Sjava and Big Zulu make up Inkabi Zezwe, a project that celebrates the connection they have as Zulu brothers and musicians. This collaboration places them at the precipice of an interesting moment in music and culture. Their music as individual artists travel back and forth through traditional isiZulu musical forms and more contemporary musical expressions.

Sjava is R&B and Afropop / Hip-Hop inclined whereas Big Zulu uses Hip-Hop / Rap to negotiate his musical identity. This ambivalence of genres is a prime opportunity to imagine and create music that is not only an autobiographical anecdote of their intimate worlds but as artists who are attentive to contemporary South Africa. Their new music explores everything that matters to them; love, intimacy, joy, aspiration, and people.

Follow Inkabi Zezwe’s journey here:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube