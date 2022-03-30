iAfrica

Introducing the 22 African Women Who Have Served as Head of State

The role that women should play in shaping Africa’s present and future was a key theme from speakers of the Women Heads of State Initiative, co-convened by Africa.com and Coca-Cola Africa.  The event introduced the world to the 22 women who have served as president or prime minister of an African country, five of whom spoke at the event.  The virtual event comprised talks from current and former female heads of state, as well as thought leaders, who drew a picture of where African states should be focusing on if they want to move the continent forward.

