Introducing OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List

It’s time again for OkayAfrica to celebrate the African ladies that shape our world. Recognizing amazing accomplishments in advancing society, reshaping thinking and culture, and bringing beauty and value to life, OkayAfrica’s 100 Women List shines a light on African women who are making a difference. The honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ’s, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come. Incredible African women like Eden Ghebreselassie, a marketing lead at ESPN who created a non-profit to fight energy poverty in Eritrea; or Baratang Miya, who is quite literally building technology clubs for disadvantaged youth in South Africa.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

