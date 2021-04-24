iAfrica

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

Before becoming the talk of the town, Imane Ayissi, the charismatic designer, started off as a professional dancer turned model as he worked his way through the luxurious Parisian Couture sector. His luxury slow fashion brand is involved in ethical and sustainable production with the use of natural and organic materials and the respect of craftwork and traditional skills. In 2020, the highest authority of French fashion, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, invited Ayissi to join the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week and to showcase his latest collection amongst renowned houses like Chanel, Dior and Valentino. And while this was a milestone on its own, the couturier was celebrating another type of victory by becoming the very first African designer to have the official ‘couture’ label.

SOURCE: ELLE INDIA

