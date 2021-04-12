iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Interviews For New ConCourt Judges Begin

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN

7 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa’s highest court will soon have a new bench of judges.

The Judicial Service Commission is meeting this week to interview candidates for judicial appointments.

Nine candidates will be interviewed for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Overall, 88 candidates are scheduled for interviews to fill 31 vacancies at various courts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will select his second set of Constitutional Court appointments. Later this year, the president will be required to fill the all-important Chief justice post when Mogoeng Mogoeng retires. 

