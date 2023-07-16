Interview with Olajumoke Adenowo, Leading African, Female Architect

She’s risen to the top of her field and is recognized as one of Africa’s most prominent architects, but her climb was not an easy one. With the release of her new book ‘Neo Heritage, Defining Contemporary African Architecture,’ she is coming forward about the challenges she faced in Nigeria’s patriarchal society and her hope for the future. The award-winning Adenowo started her own firm, AD Consulting, in 1994 but earning the respect of her colleagues was not easy. The precedent moving forward: collaboration with African actors, directors, and studio executives of the African country a Hollywood production aims to center its film on. Regardless of the level of research done to create these African films, it does not hold up the presence of African actors, directors, and other crew members on set.

WWD