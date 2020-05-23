Interview: TSE is the Photographer Capturing Lagos’ New Aesthetic

Share with your network!

In the creative hotpot that is Lagos, the young rule the roost and set the trends. As an ambassador for their aesthetic, photography is gaining increasing popularity, and Thompson Ekong, AKA TSE, is emerging as one of the bright lights of this genre. Through collaborations with local musicians and big name brands, he is using his artistry to communicate the unique and inimitable style of Nigeria today.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!