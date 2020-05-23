Sat. May 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Interview: TSE is the Photographer Capturing Lagos’ New Aesthetic

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In the creative hotpot that is Lagos, the young rule the roost and set the trends. As an ambassador for their aesthetic, photography is gaining increasing popularity, and Thompson Ekong, AKA TSE, is emerging as one of the bright lights of this genre. Through collaborations with local musicians and big name brands, he is using his artistry to communicate the unique and inimitable style of Nigeria today. 

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Benefit Concert with Some of the Continent’s Biggest Stars

2 mins ago
1 min read

South African Firms Fuse Creative Skills and Digital Technologies to Drive Growth

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network

14 hours ago
1 min read

Cushioning the Pandemic Blow on Cairo Businesses

14 hours ago
1 min read

A New Wave of Homegrown Jewelry Houses Offer Distinctly African Luxury to the World

14 hours ago
1 min read

Francophone Africa Ditches French Currency for its Own

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Interview: TSE is the Photographer Capturing Lagos’ New Aesthetic

1 min ago
1 min read

Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Benefit Concert with Some of the Continent’s Biggest Stars

2 mins ago
1 min read

Treasury Notes S&P Decision To Affirm SA’s Ratings

2 hours ago
1 min read

Syndicates Have Taken Advantage Of Lockdown – Cele

2 hours ago