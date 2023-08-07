Interview: Olajumoke Adenowo on Her Neo Heritage Book and Defining African Architecture                           

One of the continent’s most prominent female architects, Olajumoke Adenowo, has written a new book in which she explains her work as “Neo Heritage.” From studying the vast history of African architectural traditions, she has culled key principles, which she feels should serve as a roadmap for today’s architecture. With ten captivating chapters, the book delves deep into the theme of Neo Heritage, exploring its defining characteristics and implications. Starting from an analysis of traditional African architecture, Olajumoke Adenowo derives principles that transcend the various styles, types, and locations of African heritage architecture, ultimately guiding the future of contemporary African architectural thinking.

DESIGN BOOM