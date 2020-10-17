iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’

47 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Downstream to Kinshasa opens with the Troupe les zombies de Kisangi – a theatrical performing troupe made up of survivors of the Six-Day War – singing the refrain. It frames the rest of the documentary film, which follows the group as they travel to Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, to demand compensation for their injuries. Filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi was born in Kisangani, and he was 15 years old when the conflict took place in his city. Dieudo studied medicine for three years before moving into filmmaking. Filmmaking itself isn’t easy in central Africa. Along with screening the film, Hamadi participated in a series called TIFF Bell Digital Talks, held over Zoom, and free to both journalists and anyone interested. Specifically, the talk was entitled Black Film Now, and included three other Black filmmakers.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago
1 min read

Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers

28 mins ago
1 min read

Between Lands

33 mins ago
1 min read

Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming

39 mins ago
1 min read

West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why

53 mins ago
1 min read

Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020

57 mins ago
1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

13 hours ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago