Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’

Downstream to Kinshasa opens with the Troupe les zombies de Kisangi – a theatrical performing troupe made up of survivors of the Six-Day War – singing the refrain. It frames the rest of the documentary film, which follows the group as they travel to Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, to demand compensation for their injuries. Filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi was born in Kisangani, and he was 15 years old when the conflict took place in his city. Dieudo studied medicine for three years before moving into filmmaking. Filmmaking itself isn’t easy in central Africa. Along with screening the film, Hamadi participated in a series called TIFF Bell Digital Talks, held over Zoom, and free to both journalists and anyone interested. Specifically, the talk was entitled Black Film Now, and included three other Black filmmakers.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators
Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes
4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile
Hassel Free Travel for South Africans
Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers
Between Lands
Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming
West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why
Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020
A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans
Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa
Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand