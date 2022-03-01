Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

Interpol has issued red notices of arrest for Atul and Rajesh Gupta.
The brothers are wanted for prosecution in South Africa in connection with fraud and money laundering charges.
The National Prosecuting Authority applied for assistance from Interpol in June last year.
They asked for the arrest of the brothers, their wives and other business associates.
It is understood that red notices have not been issued for wives Arthi and Chetali Gupta.
According to Interpol, red notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts for member countries to share critical crime-related information.
