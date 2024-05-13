Internet Users across East Africa Experience Outage

People across four East African nations – Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda – have been experiencing poor connectivity that bears a resemblance to what happened across some West African countries in March. According to reports, the connectivity problem stems from faulty under-sea cables that link these countries with other parts of the world via South Africa. Since the issue began, many of the telecom providers that operate in the region have indicated they are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

SOURCE: BBC