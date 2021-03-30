International Buy Now, Pay Later Interest-Free Phenomenon Arrives in South Africa

Share with your network!

South Africans can now shop online and pay later, interest-free over six weeks.

Payflex has brought the buy now pay later shopping phenomenon to South Africa following its extraordinary popularity in Australia, the USA and Europe. Payflex customers can shop at over 500 well-known stores like Cotton-on, Superbalist and The Pro Shop. Payments are split over four interest-free instalments.

“Traditionally paying via instalments in South Africa has been associated with high-interest charges, as you are penalised for paying for the item over time. But by using Payflex, every purchase you make is interest-free. You’ll know exactly when each of the four interest-free payments are due and there are no hidden costs. It puts you in control of your finances,” says Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.

The process is simple – select Payflex as your payment method at checkout, provide your ID number and you’ll be assessed in seconds. Fees only become due if you miss a scheduled payment, but you’ll receive email reminders in advance of each payment to help you budget and make all your payments on time. Payflex accepts any Visa or Mastercard cards (debit, credit or cheque).

How it works: You want to buy a watch for R1,000. You will pay R250 upfront (only 25% of the price) and the watch will be shipped to you immediately. You then pay an additional three R250 payments every two weeks for six weeks until the payment is complete.

Behrmann says that it is important for South Africans to budget and ensure they’ve prioritised their purchases. “The hassle-free Payflex option allows you to see exactly how and when you will make your payments. Provided you make your scheduled payments on time, you won’t be paying one cent extra in interest or fees for your purchase,” he says.

Whether you’re looking for fashion, electronics, appliances, fitness and wellness, beauty or food and beverage take a look at the Payflex mall which lists all the retailers offering buy now pay later.

You can also sign up for a R100 discount coupon on your first shop by registering on Payflex.co.za.

Online merchants who offer easier payments through Payflex report increased sales and happier customers.

Share with your network!