Intercape Bus Company Suing Police Minister

Long-distance bus operator, Intercape, is suing Police Minister Bheki Cele for the failure of the SAPS to stop the spate of attacks against its vehicles.
The company says since 2020, it has opened 164 criminal cases, yet not a single suspect has been arrested.
It says attacks have increased in recent weeks, with at least 14 recorded incidents in the Eastern Cape.
Three people have been shot and wounded, and two severely assaulted since the beginning of March.
Intercape is now asking for an urgent order declaring the SAPS and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation have failed to properly investigate and prevent crimes being perpetrated against the company.
