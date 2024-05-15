Intensive Care is Needed for South Africa’s Universal Health Coverage

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance Bill into law today May 15, a mere fourteen days before South Africa’s general elections. According to the presidency, the bill will deliver South Africa’s biggest health industry overhaul, provide universal health coverage for South Africans, and end “critical socioeconomic imbalances.” The bill’s critics are unconvinced and have described it as unsustainable and unaffordable. Their argument is that financing it will require a large fund and the government will have to implement an increase in VAT or personal income tax to raise it. Ramaphosa’s decision comes as a surprise to many and will likely be challenged in court by the opposition and the private healthcare industry.SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK