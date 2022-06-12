Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday.
It is expected to bring flooding, and residents are warned to be cautious.
There are also concerns about wildfires.
“What we have at the moment is we have weather warnings for two cold fronts that are going to hit us tomorrow,” said Colin Deiner, Cape Town’s chief director of disaster management.
“The first one is tomorrow evening and what we are expecting is strong winds and really cold weather and the winds are going to cause a very big concern for us.”
