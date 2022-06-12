iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

2 mins ago 1 min read

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday.

It is expected to bring flooding, and residents are warned to be cautious.

There are also concerns about wildfires.

“What we have at the moment is we have weather warnings for two cold fronts that are going to hit us tomorrow,” said Colin Deiner, Cape Town’s chief director of disaster management.

“The first one is tomorrow evening and what we are expecting is strong winds and really cold weather and the winds are going to cause a very big concern for us.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Media Giants In Pitch Battle For India Cricket Rights

38 mins ago
1 min read

Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

2 days ago
1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

More Crime Surveillance Needed In Western Cape – Cele

3 days ago
1 min read

Bring The Guptas Back To SA – Zondo

3 days ago
1 min read

Too Soon For Ramaphosa To Step Down – Mabuza

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 093 COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday

2 mins ago
2 min read

Federer ‘Definitely’ Planning On Tour Return In 2023

29 mins ago
1 min read

Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament Pays $120,000 – To The Loser

32 mins ago
2 min read

McIlroy And Thomas Put Canadian Open Back In Spotlight

35 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer