Intense Cold Front To Hit Parts Of SA From Friday

A cold front in expected to make landfall across the country from Thursday this week.
The weather service says the cold in the Western Cape will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.
Forecaster Babelelo Maliagke said temperatures would drop to 10 degrees.
“It is going to be cold. It will start in the Western Cape and move over into the western interior and the central parts of the country.”
More Stories
Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester
Dept Receives Preliminary Report On Alleged Rape Of Girl (2) At Pretoria Hospital
Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks
Sisulu: WC Not Adhering To COVID-19 Guidelines On Evictions
Mkhize: We Are Concerned About SA’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers
Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers