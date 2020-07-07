Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Intense Cold Front To Hit Parts Of SA From Friday

2 mins ago 1 min read
Intense Cold Front To Hit Parts Of SA From Friday

Share with your network!

A cold front in expected to make landfall across the country from Thursday this week.

The weather service says the cold in the Western Cape will be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Forecaster Babelelo Maliagke said temperatures would drop to 10 degrees.

“It is going to be cold. It will start in the Western Cape and move over into the western interior and the central parts of the country.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester

5 hours ago
1 min read

Dept Receives Preliminary Report On Alleged Rape Of Girl (2) At Pretoria Hospital

6 hours ago
1 min read

Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks

6 hours ago
1 min read

Sisulu: WC Not Adhering To COVID-19 Guidelines On Evictions

6 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize: We Are Concerned About SA’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers

10 hours ago
1 min read

Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Intense Cold Front To Hit Parts Of SA From Friday

2 mins ago
4 min read

Top 10 Ways To Navigate The New Normal

5 hours ago
2 min read

Engen Launches Contactless 1App

5 hours ago
1 min read

Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester

5 hours ago