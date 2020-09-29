iAfrica

Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday

22 mins ago

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for an intense cold front expected to make landfall in the Cape provinces from Wednesday and will last until Friday 2 October.

The public can expect snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions.

