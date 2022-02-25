Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says universities and colleges should be guided by the Constitution when making decisions about mandatory vaccinations.

He says the Constitution protects those who are against vaccination and those who have received their jab.

Students at the University of Free State have been demonstrating against mandatory vaccinations.

“Institutions have been engaging and I have encouraged them to engage in order to ensure that there is as a wide consensus as possible,” he said.

“I also I have given them further guidance that they should be guided by our Constitution.”

