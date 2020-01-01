Instigators Of Unrest Will Feel Full Might Of The Law

Share with your network!

Instigators of last week’s unrest will feel the full might of the law- regardless of their status in society.

That’s the word from government.

And it is confident that those who have already appeared in court – are key role players.

This even as the National Prosecuting Authority confirms it does not have enough evidence to charge any of them with treason, sedition, or terrorism.

Since the violence erupted, a total of 3,407 suspects have been arrested on various charges, and 1,122 people are expected to appear in various courts.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government can’t tell the NPA which charges to pursue, but they’re confident they have the right people.

