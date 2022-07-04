Install Prepaid Meters Or Stay In The Dark – Eskom To Soweto Residents

Eskom said that prepaid meters needed to be installed in Soweto as the grid has to be protected and revenue collected.
The utility has told residents that they need to install prepaid meters or stay in the dark.
Soweto owes more than R4.5 billion, with only a reported 40% of residents willing to actually pay for services.
More Stories
Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks
Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found
Ramaphosa Concerned About Underage Drinking
The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found
Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members
NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue
City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer
NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy
NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA