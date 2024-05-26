Instagram Celebrates African Women In 2024 Campaign

In celebration of Africa Day on May 25, Instagram launched its international and pan-African campaign ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’. In a first, this year’s Instagram campaign celebrates women of impact, spotlighting four trailblazing women from the continent and diaspora – all of whom have built a global presence through their exceptional talents and passions across sports, entertainment and music. Now in its fourth year, the women featured in this year’s 2024 campaign hail from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and for the first time Egypt.

