Inspiring South Africa’s Future Champs To Sporting Greatness 

NESTLÈ MILO has partnered with South African sporting superstars Siphiwe Tshabalala, Mornè

Steyn and Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira to celebrate the sporting achievements of South Africa’s school

age children.

According to the Barca Foundation and UNICEF, participation in sport improves educational attainment and skills development including empowerment, leadership, and self-esteem. NESTLÉ MILO has proudly partnered with decorated Bafana Bafana player, Siphiwe Tshabalala, retired Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn, ex Springbok Rugby player and Sharks prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Rachel Kolisi, co-founder, and CEO of the Kolisi foundation to launch #MustBeAMILOMorning. The campaign seeks to encourage parents and caregivers of children aged 6-12 years old to enrol their children in sporting activities toand inspire them to grow through sports and become future champs.

“MustBeAMILOMorning is more than a hashtag. It’s an emotion. It’s the reaction of awe and admiration you get after witnessing a performance so unexpected and spectacular, it just blows your mind! It’s witnessing your kid/s perform at their best potential every day. It’s not about being THE best, it’s about being THEIR best. It’s those moments that make you so proud as a parent or caregiver! To do this, we at NESTLÈ MILO firmly believe that every child deserves a strong start to the day, and breakfast plays a vital role in shaping their overall health and performance. With the campaign, our ambition is to fuel one million kids to become active in South Africa.” Says Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, Business Executive officer, dairy at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region (ESAR).

What is the #MustBeAMiloMorning campaign?

Parents are encouraged to share videos and photos that feature their talented children (7-12yrs) playing sport and displaying the good values that come with playing sport, using the campaign hashtag. Our pool of influencers will engage with the posted content, creating virality for you and your child. A moment to brag! In addition, our pool of influencers will attend one of the NESTLÉ MILO Future champs sporting events where you can meet and greet our sporting heroes. Our future champs may be surprised by receiving a personalised video message from our sporting personalities, to encourage them to go even further.

Speaking about the campaign, Bafana Bafana player Siphiwe Tshabala says, “Sport has the power to ignite the dreams of young children and propel them towards greatness. It is through the joy and discipline of sports that we instil in children the belief that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and passion. We have witnessed the power of sport unite us as a nation on a number of occasions and together with NESTLÈ MILO we seek to unite parents around the country in celebrating our children. Let us inspire the next generation to embrace sports as a vehicle for self-discovery, resilience, and limitless possibilities. I am excited to join forces with these amazing parents and sports’ stars to elevate SA sports in rallying behind younger generation.

“Join NESTLÈ MILO in celebrating the incredible potential of young athletes. Giving your child a cup of MILO at breakfast energizes their morning for longer and helps your child to take on the school day. Together, let us inspire the next generation of champions”, concludes Mupfurutsa.

To join in on the fun, simply upload your little one crossing that finish line or celebrating a sporting achievement with #MustBeAMiloMorning and tag @NESTLEMILO on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook #mustbeamilomorning

