Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Insights from the Africa Investors’ Conference

12 mins ago 1 min read

In conclusion of our special coverage, Africa.com hosted an exclusive fireside chat with Mark Chaban, CTO Microsoft Solutions and Victor Williams, Executive Head, Corporate and Investment Banking, Rest of Africa at Standard Bank Group on Digital Innovation in Africa.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

