Insightful Conversation Sheds Light on the Potential of AI in Africa

In a recent video interview released by Google, Strive Masiyiwa, the founder and executive chairman of Econet and a prominent figure in Africa’s business landscape, dives into a conversation about Artificial Intelligence (AI) with James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President of Research, Technology & Society. Masiyiwa, known for his role as a business leader and philanthropist, has been at the forefront of the mobile telecommunications industry in Africa for decades. His work has focused on connecting people and businesses across the continent while championing initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, education, and social and economic development throughout Africa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER