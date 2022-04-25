iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Inside Carmen Haid’s Marrakech Home

11 hours ago 1 min read

To step inside Carmen Haid’s Marrakech home is to be immersed in a sunset palette of Sahara brown, ochre and burnt red – the same tones that define so much of the ancient city’s architecture. Haid, who embarked on a career in fashion and worked alongside Yves Saint Laurent in the 1990s handling his PR, spent a substantial chunk of last year grounded in the city, taking the time to plan a new design venture. Apart from restorative afternoons at Riad Mena and Howell James and Vanessa Branson’s rooftop restaurant El Fenn (which became a kind of clubhouse for stranded friends from London and Paris), her focus turned to furnishing the house she bought as a shell three years ago. The first bespoke, monochromatic-themed pieces – vases, bowls and tableware – will be launched as part of her resurgent Atelier Mayer label, alongside vintage furniture. Priced from £100, the collection will be available online from May.

SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Creatives Are Promoting Sustainability to Combat Climate Change

11 hours ago
1 min read

West African DJ AMÉMÉ on His Coachella 2022 Debut

11 hours ago
1 min read

Marian Kamara and Sumayya Vally to Design Presidential Library in Liberia

11 hours ago
1 min read

Inside Kibera’s Thriving Food Scene with Big Yasa

11 hours ago
1 min read

African Cinema Is More Exciting Than Ever. Where’s Its Wider Recognition? 

11 hours ago
1 min read

Renowned Artist Adjaratou Ouédraogo Shares the Joy of Painting in her Home City in Burkina Faso

5 days ago
1 min read

Bringing Africa’s Bio-diversity to the Fore

5 days ago
1 min read

A Scramble to Protect Tunisian Waters

5 days ago
1 min read

Meet the New Ivorian VP

5 days ago
1 min read

A Totally Different Image

5 days ago
1 min read

400 Boots on the Ground after South Africa’s Natural Disaster

5 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopians Willing to Take Up Arms for Russia

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Must Take Responsibility For Eskom’s Problems – Godi

10 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Receive Fourth Installment Of State Capture Report

10 hours ago
1 min read

SANBS Appeals To South Africans To Donate Blood

10 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer