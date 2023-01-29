Inside an Ultra-exclusive Lodge on the Fringe of Etosha National Park        

By far the most luxurious lodge on the property is Camp Kala, which opened in November 2022. It revels in exclusivity and has just four suites that skirt a busy waterhole. Wildlife is drawn to the water throughout the day (and night), and one could quite easily enjoy a safari experience without ever having to leave the luxury of the lodge. While guests at Onguma’s other lodges head into Etosha National Park at dawn, the guests at Camp Kala have the reserve exclusively to themselves on their morning game drives.
