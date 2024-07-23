Innovative Use of Mushroom Waste and Weeds in Namibian Home Construction

Namibian researchers are exploring a unique solution to the nation’s housing crisis with mycoblocks, building materials made from invasive weed waste and oyster mushroom cultivation remnants. While it is still in the experimental phase, experts believe it shows promise and can help address Namibia’s housing shortage. Namibia needs 500,000 homes, with 20% of the population living in makeshift shelters. The project transforms encroacher bushes, which cover 45m hectares and threaten agriculture, into substrates for mushroom farming. Post-harvest waste is then compressed into mycoblocks, which are then used to build houses. This process avoids CO2 emissions from traditional burning methods as mycoblocks only store 0.8kg of CO2 per kg, compared to concrete which emits 1kg of CO2 per kg materials. Also, mycoblocks are more cost-effective and labor-efficient, though heavier than standard bricks. Despite promising results, scaling up remains a challenge, with costs comparable to concrete due to transportation expenses.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN