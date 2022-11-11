Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

The link between climate change and the spread of crop pests has been established by research and evidence.
Farmers are noticing the link themselves, alongside higher temperatures and greater variability in rainfall. All these changes are having an impact on harvests across Africa.
Changing conditions sometimes allow insects and diseases to spread and thrive in new places. The threat is greatest when there are no natural predators to keep pests in check, and when human control strategies are limited to the use of unsuitable synthetic insecticides.
SOURCE: The Conversation
More Stories
Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers
Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding
Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP
Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre
Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity
9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties
Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River
France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa