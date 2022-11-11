iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

The link between climate change and the spread of crop pests has been established by research and evidence.
Farmers are noticing the link themselves, alongside higher temperatures and greater variability in rainfall. All these changes are having an impact on harvests across Africa.

Changing conditions sometimes allow insects and diseases to spread and thrive in new places. The threat is greatest when there are no natural predators to keep pests in check, and when human control strategies are limited to the use of unsuitable synthetic insecticides.

SOURCE: The Conversation

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

2 hours ago
1 min read

9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

2 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

16 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

16 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Are Black Friday Specials Useful For Growing A Small Online Business In SA?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

10 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago

Share